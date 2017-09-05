Walking the purple carpet for Jacaranda

Junior Jacaranda Princess Kate Smith at Grafton Toyota where the Jacaranda Fashion Parade will take place on September 9.

GET READY to walk the runway with this years Jacaranda Queen Candidates and their dads.

From a showroom to a fashion runway, Grafton Toyota will filled with the latest fashions from local stores and boutiques.

Junior Jacaranda Princess Kate Smith said last years fashion parade was tons of fun.

"It was great, I did a fashion show a while back when I was younger, but this was way better because you got the real experience,” she said.

"It was on a Friday night so I got home from school, we went to a hair dresser and then came to Grafton Toyota and got dressed out the back, it was quite a quick process, you had to change and then go out, and then change again.”

While Kate's dad Jeff didn't take part in the parade last year, this year, her mum Robyn will be taking part.

"That will be exciting,” Kate said.

The evening will be a whole host of run with lucky door prizes, give away and much more.

Take this opportunity to see the Spring fashions all in one roof with drinks and nibbles on arrival.

You could even take home four VIP tickets to the Jacaranda Fashion Parade by visiting graftontoyota.com.au to fill out an entry form.

Tickets are $20 and under 18's $10 and are available from Grafton Toyota, Jacaranda Queen Candidates and Karen Hackett on 0408 745 259.