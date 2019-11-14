Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Whites Road resident Tracey McCain saw her propety saved after a change in wind direction meant her property was nearly engulfed in flames.
Whites Road resident Tracey McCain saw her propety saved after a change in wind direction meant her property was nearly engulfed in flames. Marc Stapelberg
Environment

WALL OF FIRE: Family's horrific night

Susanna Freymark
by
14th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE times the McCains were asked to leave their New Italy home.

Three times they insisted on staying.

Even when a wall of billowing smoke and flames as high as the trees was at the border of their property on Tuesday, Tracey McCain and her husband stayed.

"It was horrific," Ms McCain said.

There were three choppers and two bulldozers here as well as fire trucks and a fire unit from Parks and Wildlife, she said.

The McCain's are determined to protect their uninsured home that they have lived in since March, having come from drought stricken Tamworth.

Ms McCain's father bought the house and she is prepared to defend it at all costs.

Yesterday, five fire trucks and a police car were at the house.

"They've been here all night," Ms McCain said.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Woodburn RFS were at the property until 2am, she said.

"I cooked them a roast dinner."

She made them steak sandwiches for lunch and cakes during the day.

She was very upset about the wall of fire that could have been so much worse and reckons cooking for the fireys helped calm her down.

Yesterday, the fire had swung around in the wind and smoke swirled through the tall trees on the property.

In the paddock, surveying the fire, Ms McCain chatted to the RFS, her five small dogs playing at her feet, and she appeared calm after the previous day's firestorm.

Ross Hansen from Woodburn RFS was at the scene and emphasised that the New Italy fire never crossed the highway despite reports to the contrary.

He encouraged people to join the RFS.

"It doesn't have to be fire-fighting, we need caterers, radio operators, aviation operators and transport," Mr Hansen said.

Call the main RFS number at Casino 6663 0000.

new italy northern rivers fires nsw fires 2019 whites rd
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NIGHTMARE: Nymboida fights back after hells pays a visit

        premium_icon NIGHTMARE: Nymboida fights back after hells pays a visit

        News Tales of heroism, sacrifice and luck from village residents who decided to stay and fight as the fires of hell approached

        Glenreagh man caught driving with loaded gun

        premium_icon Glenreagh man caught driving with loaded gun

        Crime Man disqualified from driving until 2047 and on bail when stopped

        FIRE UPDATE: Everything you need to know

        FIRE UPDATE: Everything you need to know

        News Find out the latest bushfire information for Thursday, Nov 14

        Volunteers help families, animals through bushfire tragedy

        premium_icon Volunteers help families, animals through bushfire tragedy

        News 'While the demand is here we're going to get up and do it'