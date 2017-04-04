Wall warming up for new event at Yamba Triathlon Festival

Last year's Yamba Triathlon winner Lindsey Wall will be hoping to repeat the feat at this year's Ultimate Triathlon race.

TRIATHLON: With less than a month before athletes hit the water and pavement for the Yamba Triathlon, Yamba's Lindsey Wall is keenly preparing to take on the gruelling Ultimate Triathlon event.

This year will be the first time the event features on the Yamba Triathlon Festival's schedule, and is made up of a 1.9km swimin the South Arm of the Clarence River, before a 90km bike ride along the waters edge of South Arm Road to Brushgrove on Woodford Island and finishing with a 21.1km run through Maclean.

Wall said he was looking forward to taking part in the new event.

"These are my training grounds, I know the course well and it's a nice course along Woodford Isl,” he said.

"It's really flat so the distance is the main challenge without getting hit with hills on top of that, and it's really quite scenic.”

Wall said he was expecting some tough competition at the event, which is one of the triathlons that make up Yamba'a Triathlon Festival which starts on April 29.

"Yamba attracts a lot of solid competitors and especially with the long course this year that's the distance that a lot of guys are aiming towards, it's really popular,” he said.

"It's good not to have to travel, most of the time I have to travel a fair way for some races, so it's great I can get out of bed and just go.”