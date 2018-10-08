Wallaby goes from sick bed to hero

AUSTRALIAN fullback Dane Haylett-Petty was so sick with stomach cramps in the lead-up to Sunday's Test against Argentina that he wasn't sure he would make it on to the field.

Not only did he recover in time, he produced a man-of-the-match performance with two second-half tries during one of the greatest comebacks in Wallabies history.

"Our medical staff did a ­really good job getting me right," he said.

"I was a little bit nervous pre-game but once I got out there and started to warm up I felt pretty good and I was able to get through 80 (minutes)."

At half-time, Haylett-Petty must have wondered why he bothered getting out of bed because the Wallabies were playing as crook as he felt all week.

Down by 24 points, it was shaping up as a new low point for Australia before a halftime rant from coach Michael ­Cheika triggered an astonishing comeback.

Like everyone else, Haylett-Petty couldn't explain why the Wallabies started so badly.

But he said the way they fought back was proof that when they got it right, they were unstoppable.

"I think there's a big lesson there for us," he said. "The ­second half is how we want to play and the first half is not how we want to play.

"We have to come out and be more consistent. But it wasn't so much technical, it was just heart probably.

"We knew we had to respond, we knew this was an important game. We've been under a bit of pressure as a team and I think the boys came out and responded.

"Obviously there were some stern words from Cheik, which we're used to, but we knew as a playing group that first half wasn't good enough and we needed to turn it around."