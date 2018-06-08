Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tom Robertson (centre) during Wallabies training at Ballymore in Brisbane.
Tom Robertson (centre) during Wallabies training at Ballymore in Brisbane.
Rugby Union

Wallabies forced into late team change

by Sam Worthington
8th Jun 2018 12:04 PM

THE Wallabies have been forced into a late change for the first Test against Ireland at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday with Tom Robertson replacing Allan Alaalatoa as the reserve loosehead prop.

Alaalatoa suffered an ankle injury at training on Thursday and while it doesn't appear serious, the Wallabies medical and coaching staff decided on Friday to withdraw him from the clash with the world's No.2 side.

The injury isn't a major disruption to coach Michael Cheika's plans with Robertson having 18 Tests to his name and in reasonable form for the Waratahs.

He also has an established combination with reserve hooker Tolu Latu.

It does, however, cruel an interesting experiment on the loosehead side.

Alaalatoa is the starting tighthead for the Brumbies but does have some experience in the No.1 jersey.

Both teams will hold their final captain's run at Suncorp Stadium on Friday and a crowd of 40,000 plus is expected for the first of three Tests.

WALLABIES (15-1): Israel Folau, Marika Koroibete, Samu Kerevi, Kurtley Beale, Dane Haylett-Petty, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Caleb Timu, Michael Hooper (c), David Pocock, Adam Coleman, Izack Rodda, Sekope Kepu, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Scott Sio

Reserves: Tolu Latu, Tom Robertson, Taniela Tupou, Rob Simmons, Lukhan Tui, Pete Samu, Nick Phipps, Reece Hodge

Related Items

allan alaalatoa australia v ireland rugby union super rugby tom robertson wallabies

Top Stories

    FORMER MAYOR: New name plan needs rethink

    premium_icon FORMER MAYOR: New name plan needs rethink

    News "In the short term changing the name might do something for some people. But there could be other culturally appropriate things that can be done.."

    What to do when faced with girders on the highway

    What to do when faced with girders on the highway

    News Some motorists are confused about what to do

    Cattle duffer sentenced

    premium_icon Cattle duffer sentenced

    News Man pleads guilty to theft of 22 head of cattle

    Grafton juniors shine bright at State titles

    Grafton juniors shine bright at State titles

    Hockey INDEPENDENT schools crowned joint champions at Narellan.

    Local Partners