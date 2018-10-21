Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Reece Hodge and the Wallabies after losing a Rugby Championship match.
Reece Hodge and the Wallabies after losing a Rugby Championship match.
Rugby Union

Bledis-blow: Ankle break for Wallabies star

by Darren Walton
21st Oct 2018 5:40 PM

THE Wallabies have suffered a cruel injury blow with backline utility Reece Hodge ruled out of the spring tour after fracturing an ankle.

Coach Michael Cheika revealed the setback after the Wallabies arrived in Japan on Sunday ahead of Saturday's third Bledisloe Cup clash with the All Blacks in Yokohama.

Hodge, who has played all nine of Australia's Tests so far in 2018, is expected to be off his feet for at least two months, with Cheika yet to decide on a replacement for the four match tour.

Related Items

bledisloe cup reece hodge rugby union wallabies

Top Stories

    South Grafton lashed by flash flooding

    South Grafton lashed by flash flooding

    Weather Residents reported up to 40mm of rain as a severe thunderstorm sweeps through the Clarence Valley.

    • 21st Oct 2018 5:38 PM
    Maclean helipad decision could come before election says MP

    premium_icon Maclean helipad decision could come before election says MP

    Health State MP still unsure on funding for a helipad at Maclean hospital.

    MP petitions own government over hospital funding priority

    premium_icon MP petitions own government over hospital funding priority

    Health MP calls on people power to help get vital hospital funding approved

    Man killed by lightning in NSW

    Man killed by lightning in NSW

    Weather Severe storm activity is heading for the state this afternoon

    Local Partners