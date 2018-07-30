Menu
The Wallabies will play the All Blacks in Perth in 2019.
Rugby Union

Date set for Bledisloe Cup clash

30th Jul 2018 1:13 PM

THE Wallabies' first clash with the All Blacks in Perth has been confirmed for Saturday, August 10 next year.

Perth's new 60,000 seat Optus Stadium secured the hosting rights for the 2019 game two years ago and the date has now been confirmed.

It will be the first time the two sides have locked horns in the Western Australia capital and a sellout crowd is expected for the Trans Tasman showdown.

It will be the Wallabies' only Bledisloe Cup match in Australia that year because of the Rugby World Cup.

The Wallabies' ended their seven-match losing streak to the All Blacks with a 23-18 win at Suncorp Stadium in October last year.

However, Australia haven't held the Bledisloe Cup since 2002.

The Wallabies will host the All Blacks on August 18 in a Bledisloe Cup/Rugby Championship clash at ANZ Stadium, Sydney.

