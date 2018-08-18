Wallace in favour of cashless welfare card for Coast

INTRODUCTION of cashless welfare cards on the Sunshine Coast would be welcomed by one federal member of parliament who said the evidence existed that they reduced gambling and alcohol and drug consumption.

Member for Fisher, Andrew Wallace (LNP), said it was necessary to ensure welfare was used to provide life's essentials.

"I support the Government's trials of Cashless Debit Cards and I would welcome the expansion of those trials to other regions, including the Sunshine Coast," Mr Wallace said.

"Alcohol and drug consumption, and in particular gambling, are some of the biggest barriers to getting more people off welfare and into work all over Australia.

"The evidence shows that where these cards have been trialled, gambling, alcohol and drug consumption fell and for that reason I would welcome them.

"We must ensure that welfare is being used for the essentials like food, clothes and energy bills, while at the same time doing all we can to create job opportunities for all Australians, and that's exactly what we are doing.

"Since 2013, more than a million new jobs have been created under the LNP Government. We have introduced cashless debit cards to support Australians in escaping welfare dependency. I look forward to seeing the results of further trials in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay."

Fairfax MP, Ted O'Brien (LNP), said trials to date had proven the cars could reduce welfare-funded social harm and assist people to escape welfare dependency.

"Since entering Federal Parliament, the portfolio of social services is an area where I've been delighted to see such an evidence-based approach to policy making," Mr O'Brien said.

"This approach should continue and any roll out of the cashless debit card should continue to reflect this evidence based method while also ensuring local communities are fully engaged in the process.

"While I am sympathetic to the idea of scaling up the program, we'd want to be sure that a larger and faster rollout doesn't compromise the effectiveness. Continual monitoring and review is vital to ensure the card is making a real difference in the communities where it operates."