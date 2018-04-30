Menu
Trainer Chris Waller and jockey Blake Shinn were all smiles after Who Shot Thebarman’s win in the Sydney Cup. Picture: AAP
Horses

Waller on sizzling pace for another metro record

by RAY THOMAS
30th Apr 2018 8:46 AM

CHAMPION trainer Chris Waller is on pace to break his own record for most metropolitan wins in a season.

With the 2017-18 season entering its last quarter, Waller has an unassailable lead in the trainers premiership and his Hawkesbury brace from Sambro and Up 'N' Rolling improved his tally to 139 Sydney wins, well clear of nearest rival James Cummings on 73 wins.

Waller will claim his eighth successive Sydney premiership this season but can he break his record of 169 wins set in 2015-16?

There have been 87 Sydney meetings so far this season and Waller is averaging 1.59 wins per meeting. If he can maintain that for the remaining 28 meetings, he will exceed 180 Sydney wins.

Waller could even nudge 200 Sydney wins, once an unthinkable achievement considering Tommy Smith's record of 156 wins set in 1975-76 stood until Waller arrived.

 

