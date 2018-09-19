Wallman brothers break silence over new twist in case

Dave and Rex Wallman, brothers of Marilyn Wallman, have spoken out after police doubled the reward money for information leading to an arrest.

COUGH up, time's up, give the Wallman family the closure they deserve.

That's the message Rex and David Wallman have for whoever murdered their teenage sister Marilyn more than 46 years ago.

"I don't know how they can do it. I don't know how someone can live with their own conscience, knowing what they've done," David Wallman said.

"People like our mum and dad are getting older... not knowing where their daughter is.

"Hopefully now they've increase the reward it will loosen a few lips... we only need that little tiny bit more to put the puzzle together."

The Wallman brothers' comments come a week after the Queensland Police Service doubled the reward for information that could bring their sister's killer to justice.

The landmark decision by the QPS and Minister Mark Ryan is a Queensland first. The $500,000 reward will stand for a year, before reverting to the original $250,000.

Marilyn Joy Wallman was 14 years old when she vanished near Wallmans Rd and Eimeo Rd while riding her bicycle to the school bus stop on March 21, 1972. Her brothers Rex and David, who had followed her on the same route some time after, found her bicycle and school bag.

A skull fragment was found in 1974, about 40km from where she went missing, and modern DNA testing in 2015 concluded it was Marilyn's.

Journalists from A Current Affair, in a program aired on Monday night, confronted former cane farmer Noel Morris, who admitted he was a person of interest in the case.

Mr Morris told ACA that his ex-wife was a relative of the Wallman family.

The Daily Mercury is not suggesting Mr Morris is guilty of any wrongdoing.

"As tragic as it is, and it's heart wrenching for us, to go over the story over and over again, but it's something we have to do," Rex Wallman said.

"Sometimes the public will look at it and think why are they dragging this up again... it's about us, we want the answers.

"We want answers tomorrow, today, we need some answers on what happened, where she is first and foremost.

"Ideally we want someone tried and taken to justice for this, but most importantly we (want to) get some answers."

Anyone with information, especially regarding a two-tone aqua and white Holden sedan HR or HD model, is asked to phone Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.