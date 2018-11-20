Wall's ankle tender but pro stays the distance

DETERMINATION: Yamba professional triathlete Lindsey Wall waits for the start of the Opens division during the Yamba Triathlon Festival hosted by NXSports at Whiting Beach.

DETERMINATION: Yamba professional triathlete Lindsey Wall waits for the start of the Opens division during the Yamba Triathlon Festival hosted by NXSports at Whiting Beach. Matthew Elkerton

TRIATHLON: Lindsey Wall capped off a strong return to the surf and sand with a dominant victory in his favourite triathlon event of the season - the Yamba Triathlon Festival.

Wall took overall line honours for the annual event which began at Whiting Beach, and also dominated the Opens division with almost two minutes between himself and second-placed Harry Jones.

Wall, who is still battling a niggling injury in his Achilles tendon which has kept him out of competition, ensured he put a mile of room between himself and Jones at the first transition before maintaining the gap throughout the following two legs.

"I had a pretty comfortable gap in the end and that was all from the swim and the ride,” Wall said.

"The ankle was a little bit tender, but luckily I had enough distance to play with that I could just take it easy in the final run leg.

"He actually didn't gain anything on me in the run leg, and I put that down to the fact that the distance between us was too big. Triathlon can be a very mental sport, because he didn't think he could catch me, he probably did not try as hard as he could have.”

Wall praised new organisers of the Yamba Triathlon Festival, NXSports, for putting on an enjoyable and inclusive event for the whole community, and he said that effort was reflected in the numbers of participants.

"I think there was a lot of people who signed up in the week leading in, but the numbers were great. There was not as many guys in the Opens category, but this event is really about the community teams and getting as many people involved,” Wall said.

Wall finished the 750m swim, 20km ride and 5km run sprint distance event in 1.02:42.

FULL results and images from the triathlon on Page 28.