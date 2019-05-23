Walters aims to ride crest of wave to world rankings

SURFING: Angourie surfer Dakoda Walters will have the chance to extend his lead in the top five of the 2019 world junior rankings when he takes on the elite 2019 Hydralyte Sports Shoalhaven Pro Junior at Culburra Beach.

From tomorrow more than 120 of Australia's best and most promising junior surfers will descend on Culburra Beach for the three-day World Surf League Junior Qualifying Series as they vie to seal a spot in the World Junior Championship.

Coming off the back of wins at the Hydralyte Sports Surf Series Pro Junior at Cronulla and the Gold Coast Pro Junior, Walters is right among the chances of taking out the Shoalhaven event.

"I'm really looking forward to the next few events on the Junior Series, especially heading down to Culburra,” Walters said.

"The rankings will be starting to come down to the wire by the time the event gets underway and I hope I can get a jump on the ratings and lock in my position for the World Juniors.”

Shoalhaven City Council Mayor Amanda Findley said Shoalhaven was proud to be a part of this year's Australasian World Surf League circuit.

"The Shoalhaven coastline has firmly earnt its place on the national and international holiday surfing map and we welcome competitors, family, and friends of the competition to the region,” she said.

"Sharing our region through events like this, support the growth of this sport and also provide a great boost to visitation during our quieter seasons.,” she said.