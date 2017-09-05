Walters carves it up to claim Grom Stomp title

SNAPPING AT THE TOP: Angourie's Dakoda Walters has added another feather to his cap with a win at the 2017 Billabong Parko Grom Stomp.

SURFING: Angourie grom Dakoda Walters has carved his way to success in all competitions this year and the 2017 Billabong Parko Grom Stomp at the weekend was no different with Walters clinching glory in the 16-and-under blue ribbon event on the Sunshine Coast.

Walters had produced stellar results throughout the heats but came up against stiff opposition on the fourth and final day at Ann Street, meeting some of Australia's best junior surfers in Toi Tanaka (Palm Beach), Ethan Stokes (Coffs Harbour) and Tom Carvallo (Coolangatta).

While the four carvers went blow for blow in the final it was Walters, who had kicked the heat off with a blazing set of backside hacks, who was able to hold on for a gripping victory.

The win made up for the heartache felt by Walters 12 months ago when he was knocked out of competition at the final hurdle.

"I guess it was a bit of avenging last year but I just really wanted to get out there and have some fun,” Walters said. "This comp is always a bit of fun and a lot of the boys were just ripping hard out there so I was having a great time surfing.

"The waves weren't that great but in saying that everyone was just going for it and really pulling it together in the final.

"I was sort of throwing down a couple of snaps on the backhand just trying to surf the best I can and enjoy myself on the waves.”

The Parko Grom Stomp also marked a major moment in Walters career being his last ever junior event in Under 16s ranks.

Now he will just put focus into his school work and heading out each afternoon for a surf at home.