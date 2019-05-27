Walters claims hat-trick of Pro Junior surfing titles

WINNERS:Molly Picklum and Dakoda Walters after taking out the Hydralyte Sports Shoalhaven Pro Junior.

SURFING: Angourie surfer Dakoda Walters has added another strong result to an impressive year after taking out the Hydralyte Sports Shoalhaven Pro Junior competition on Sunday.

Walters successfully completed his hat-trick of junior series wins, following victories at previous events at Cronulla, the Gold Coast and now Shoalhaven.

Walters was full of confidence and it showed in a mature display where he finished the final with an impressive 16.50 two-wave combination that was made up of a near-perfect 9.25 and a 7.25 wave score.

The young star was over the moon with the result and couldn't believe the conditions on the final day.

"This is a dream come true,” Walters told the media.

"That was such a fun final and the waves came from nowhere to finish the event, which gave all of us a bunch of opportunities to get some decent scores.”

An unstoppable wave early in the final putting Walters in prime position to take out yet another Pro Junior competition.

"Once I got that 9.25 I knew I'd have to wait for a decent backup score to get ahead of the other guys as I'd seen all of them post excellent scores throughout the event. I'm stoked that I was able to find one when I had first priority and take the win,” he said.

Walters may be in good form but he faced a difficult test in the final against Sunshine Coast surfer Taj Stokes, who came out hard in the final posting a strong 8.25 score after an impressive first run.

The Queenslander continued to challenge Walters right until the end of the heat but he could not find the hefty 8.26 required to topple the Angourie shredder.

The elite three-day World Surf League Junior Qualifying Series event took place from May 24 to 26, 2019 and featured over 120 competitors as they attempted seal themselves a spot in the World Junior Championship.