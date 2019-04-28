Walters dedicates surf series win to 'Baddy' Treloar

Angourie Surfer Dakoda Walters in action during the Hydralyte Sports Surf Series presented by Hyundai at Cronulla.

Angourie Surfer Dakoda Walters in action during the Hydralyte Sports Surf Series presented by Hyundai at Cronulla. Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW

SURFING: Angourie surfer Dakoda Walters will jump into third position on the 2019 World Surfing League Junior Tour rankings after an impressive performance at Cronulla's Wanda Beach where he took out stop two on the Hydralyte Sports Surf Series on Sunday.

After a day of exciting battles in playful two-foot beachbreak conditions, Walters claimed the event title, and dedicated the win to Australian surfing icon, friend and fellow Angourie native Dave "Baddy” Treloar, who passed away late last month.

Walters continued to use his innovative and stylish approach in the final, performing a handful of giant aerial maneuvers and powerful carves to notch up a 14.65 two-wave heat total and get the win ahead of fellow event standout Xavier Huxtable who claimed second position with a 13.80 heat total.

"This is a pretty sick feeling,” Walters said following the win.

Angourie Surfer Dakoda Walters in action during the Hydralyte Sports Surf Series presented by Hyundai at Cronulla. Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW

"I began doing a few juniors at the start of the year but didn't really get any results, so to get to this stage and share some fun waves with the guys in the final is pretty cool.

"Coming into this year, I wasn't sure if I was going to do the Pro Junior events but I really wanted to prove to myself that I could win one.

"Baddy was the biggest legend ever, so it's awesome to get this win for him.”

Angourie Surfer Dakoda Walters in action during the Hydralyte Sports Surf Series presented by Hyundai at Cronulla. Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW

Fellow Clarence Valley surfer Carly Shanahan reached the final of the women's competition, and battled with Bodhi Leigh-Jones, Nyxie Ryan and Pacha Luque-Light in a three horse race, however Leigh-Jones was able to keep her opposition at arms length to claim the win. Wooli's Shanahan finished as runner-up for the event.