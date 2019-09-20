Walters eyes World Titles after sealing Junior Pro crown

BARRELLING AHEAD: Angourie surfer Dakoda Walters has taken out the Australian Junior Pro Tour ahead of the final stop at Bells Beach next week.

SURFING: Angourie shredder Dakoda Walters heads to the Hydralyte Sports Pro Junior at Bells Beach on Tuesday, with the men's junior tour wrapped up after a huge year in the competition.

Walters didn't find his first competition win until the fourth stop on the Australian tour, taking out the NSW Pro Junior in Cronulla in May, but he then went on to win at the next two stops to rocket up the leader board.

Dakoda's father, Jeremy, was excited for his son to wrap up the competition and turn all of his focus to the World Surf League Junior Championships in Taiwan in late November.

"He's done a great job this year and he will win the title down in Victoria, he can't be caught on points at the top so he'll be going in without much pressure,” Jeremy said.

"He'll finish the year representing Australia at the World Titles in Taiwan, which is very exciting.

"He has had his sights set on preparations for the World Championships from early on. He's never been to Taiwan and he's only competed once out of Australia for an event in the United States a month ago but the wave in Taiwan looks good and they ran the junior title there last year as well so we're looking forward to it.”

Dakoda has had a big year on the board but Jeremy said he's had a lot to juggle with school and other duties.

"The training is pretty intense so he's really looking forward to finishing school,” he said.

"They've been awesome at Maclean High School giving him sporting exemptions when he needed it and they've been great helping him out with everything.

"It's been tough for him to put time into both but it's definitely good for him to have an education as well.”

Dakoda won't have a lot of time to celebrate in Victoria, with an important date to return for in Maclean.

"It's going to be a quick trip back because he's got his school graduation the day after the event as Bells Beach finishes,” Jeremy said.

But Dakoda is enjoying his action-packed lifestyle as he aims to continue on his meteoric rise in the world of surfing.

"He is excited for Bells Beach, he always likes it down there,” Jeremy said.

"We've been down a few times and the waves are always good. It will be an exciting event with the other two spots at the World Championships still up for grabs down there.”