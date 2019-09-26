Walters finishes on top in 2019 WSL Junior Pro Tour

ON TOP: Dakoda Walters took out the 2019 WSL Australia/Ocenaia JQS at Jan Juc earlier this week.

ON TOP: Dakoda Walters took out the 2019 WSL Australia/Ocenaia JQS at Jan Juc earlier this week. Cahill Bell-Warren, WSL

SURFING: Angourie surfer Dakoda Walters travelled to Bells Beach earlier this week for the final stop on the Hydralyte Sports Pro Junior Tour with top spot in the World Surf League Australia/Oceania rankings already wrapped up.

Walters dropped out of the event early but after a terrific year on the board he had done enough in previous events to guarantee the crown was his ahead of the trip south.

Walters reached finals at four events this season, taking wins at three and making a name for himself after competing in some top-class events.

"To win the WSL Junior Qualifying Series feels amazing,” Walters said.

"I had a really average start to the year and was struggling to even make a heat. I began to think I should not worry about doing any more events for the year and just wait till next year to see how I'd go, and then I had one last shot at Cronulla and got the win. I ended up going on to win three in a row and now take the series, so I'm stoked.”

The stylish young natural footer will now set his sights on the WSL World Junior Championships, which will be held in Taiwan this November.

"Going to the World Junior Championships has always been a goal of mine so I'm stoked to achieve that this year. I can't wait to take on all of the dudes from around the world and I hope I can get a good result,” Walters said.

"A good result there will put me into the major QS events next year, which would be amazing.”

The event was shifted from the iconic Bells Beach to the backup location of Jan Juc due to poor swells and New Zealand duo Tane Bowden and Saffi Vette rode the waves to respective competition-leg victories.