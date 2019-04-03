Walters surfs his way to Junior Sportsperson of the Month

CARVING UP: Angourie surfer Dakoda Walters in action at the 2019 The Key Sun Zinke Sydney Pro Junior event in March.

CARVING UP: Angourie surfer Dakoda Walters in action at the 2019 The Key Sun Zinke Sydney Pro Junior event in March. WSL/ETHAN SMITH

JUNIOR SPORTSPERSON: Aspiring world tour surfer Dakoda Walters recorded one of the best results of his junior life last month when he secured runner-up spot in The Key Sun Zinke Sydney Pro Junior event.

After years of wowing the world with his exciting freesurfing, Walters' performance saw him climb the 2019 Men's Junior Tour rankings, where he now sits in fifth position in the world.

At The Key Sun Zinke Sydney Pro Junior event Walters linked together a chain of innovative carves, wafts and snaps to shoot past Lennox Chell and Kyllian Guerin and nab the runner-up position with a decent 15.60 heat total.

"The waves really turned on which I think allowed everyone to do some pretty awesome surfing,” Walters said.

"I was pretty happy with the way I surfed in this event, so hopefully I can keep the roll going into the next few junior competitions and QS events.”

Walters' efforts at last month's event has seen him named the Junior Sportsperson of the Month for March.

Walters' next event is likely to be the Hydralyte Sports NSW Pro Junior, at Cronulla on April 27-28.