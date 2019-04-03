Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CARVING UP: Angourie surfer Dakoda Walters in action at the 2019 The Key Sun Zinke Sydney Pro Junior event in March.
CARVING UP: Angourie surfer Dakoda Walters in action at the 2019 The Key Sun Zinke Sydney Pro Junior event in March. WSL/ETHAN SMITH
Surfing

Walters surfs his way to Junior Sportsperson of the Month

Jarrard Potter
by
3rd Apr 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUNIOR SPORTSPERSON: Aspiring world tour surfer Dakoda Walters recorded one of the best results of his junior life last month when he secured runner-up spot in The Key Sun Zinke Sydney Pro Junior event.

After years of wowing the world with his exciting freesurfing, Walters' performance saw him climb the 2019 Men's Junior Tour rankings, where he now sits in fifth position in the world.

At The Key Sun Zinke Sydney Pro Junior event Walters linked together a chain of innovative carves, wafts and snaps to shoot past Lennox Chell and Kyllian Guerin and nab the runner-up position with a decent 15.60 heat total.

"The waves really turned on which I think allowed everyone to do some pretty awesome surfing,” Walters said.

"I was pretty happy with the way I surfed in this event, so hopefully I can keep the roll going into the next few junior competitions and QS events.”

Walters' efforts at last month's event has seen him named the Junior Sportsperson of the Month for March.

Walters' next event is likely to be the Hydralyte Sports NSW Pro Junior, at Cronulla on April 27-28.

dakoda walters junior sportsperson of the month sportsperson of the month surfing
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    De-amalgamation: is it viable?

    premium_icon De-amalgamation: is it viable?

    Politics Read the second part of our series on council de-amalgamation with journalist Tim Jarrett

    • 3rd Apr 2019 1:00 AM
    REVEALED: Which suburb earns the most in the Valley?

    premium_icon REVEALED: Which suburb earns the most in the Valley?

    Money ATO report reveals incomes for the valley

    • 3rd Apr 2019 1:00 AM
    Church and community working to build link with Muslims

    premium_icon Church and community working to build link with Muslims

    Religion & Spirituality Negotiations working towards long term link with Muslims

    • 3rd Apr 2019 1:00 AM
    Ice smuggler gets six months sneaking drug into jail

    premium_icon Ice smuggler gets six months sneaking drug into jail

    Crime Deterrence necessary to stop smuggling drugs into prisons.

    • 3rd Apr 2019 1:00 AM