Wanderers claim victory to close out 2018

LCCA CRICKET: After a slow start to the season, reigning LCCA Maclean Bowling Club first grade premiers Wanderers have finished 2018 in style with a final-over win against competition leaders Maclean United on Saturday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Maclean United made the most of their time out in the middle, with captain Jarrad Moran (63 not out) and Alex Moffitt (42 not out) combining to help guide United through their 40 overs to reach a total of 3-166.

In reply, Wanderers struggled to consistently build partnerships, with young star Alby Popko (3 for 33 off 8) damaging with the ball.

Middle-order contributions from Brett O'Connor (35) and Anthony Dickson (24) helped stabilise their innings, while Dan Galloway (47 not out) saw Wanderers home as they reached their target with just four balls remaining.

Wanderers captain Tye Bannerman said it was satisfying to get the win over United.

"They were undefeated coming into this game and they came crashing down,” Bannerman said.

"It was a pretty tight game but I was always confident we could get the runs. I thought United had it there to win but they didn't take the chance, and I thought we bowled well and fielded well, and batted well enough.

"We were missing a few players but the blokes we had that filled in did a job, Brett (O'Connor) batted and bowled well and he will be more available next year so that's a positive.”

With the wind howling at Barry Watts Oval on Saturday, Bannerman said the conditions were tough.

"From one end whatever you hit didn't go anywhere, and from the other end they were just pinging, it was hard in the middle,” Bannerman said.

"It was an unusual game but we're definitely happy with the win as we look to build into next year. We just worry about what we do, the big thing was to get some points on the table but the competition isn't won in November or December so we will look to build from this into next year.”