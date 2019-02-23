Wanderers look to find some form over Iluka

MISSING: Tom Martin will be unavailable for Wanderers in their clash against Iluka.

MISSING: Tom Martin will be unavailable for Wanderers in their clash against Iluka. Jenna Thompson

LCCA: After a confessed "dreadful” effort with the bat against Lawrence, Wanderers will look to regain their mojo when they face Iluka today.

After falling 15 runs short of Lawrence's total of 109 and bowled out after 38 overs, Wanderers captain Tye Bannerman said their top six bats needed to do better.

"We would have lost to a third grade team the way we batted, our top order was dreadful,” Bannerman said.

"Only two of our batters got into double figures, and one of them was batting at seven so you're never going to win a game playing like that.

"We only needed to score three runs an over to win and to get within 15 runs and not win, we just needed to bat smarter.”

Bannerman said he backed his top order to turn things around when they return to Barry Watts Oval this afternoon.

"Our top six have got to score some more runs. If everyone contributes and scores 15 or so, we will have a decent total,” he said.

"I feel like we've been bowling and fielding well, but you can't win every game. In a way it was good to have a loss before the finals, though it killed any chance we had of finishing in the top two.”

Wanderers will be without form batsman Tom Martin, but will welcome back the services of Simon Harrison.

"We will have a strong side, and with Iluka if we can get two or three of their important wickets early that will go a long way towards us winning,” Bannerman said.

GAME DAY: Wanderers v Iluka at Barry Watts Oval, Maclean United v Lawrence at Yamba, Harwood BYE.