WANDERERS WEEKEND: LCCA juggernaut clinches premiership

Brett Emmanuel and Todd Peterie embrace after winning the LCCA First Grade grand final between Wanderers and Iluka at Barry Watts Oval. Matthew Elkerton

CRICKET: With the sun shining down, Wanderers veteran Todd Peterie crashed the ball through the covers and returned for a second run with his hands held high.

The opening bat had guided his Wanderers team to a comprehensive eight-wicket grand final victory against Lower Clarence Cricket Association Maclean Bowling Club first grade opponents Iluka.

A visibly exhausted Peterie embraced with batting partner Brett Emmanuel in the middle of the pitch, before the field was swarmed by the rest of the Wanderers brigade, with the win making it six from the past seven Premierships.

While Peterie stood tall with the bat amassing more than two-thirds of the chase total, it was a win he chalked up to the efforts of the bowlers who skittled Iluka for 65 on a tough Barry Watts Oval wicket.

Wanderers opener Todd Peterie completes a single to win the match during the LCCA First Grade grand final between Wanderers and Iluka at Barry Watts Oval. Matthew Elkerton

"This feeling is unreal, it is so good to win this grand final, especially at your home ground,” Peterie said. "We fought hard to get it here after missing the minor premiership.

"This was a massive team effort. All the bowlers went hard today, Simon (Harrison), Marto (Tom Martin), Brett Emmanuel and Anthony Everett all put in the hard yards. The team fielded great as well, I dropped a sitter, that's why I had to make up for it with the bat.”

The Wanderers seamers were lethal on a deck that served up a few tricks for the Iluka batsmen.

While Everett (1-19 off 5) and Emmanuel (2-20 off 6) got the side off to a strong start with the ball it only got worse for Iluka when Simon Harrison stepped up to the crease.

Harrison bowled three consecutive wicket-maidens in the middle of his spell to finish with figures of 4-7 off seven overs.

Corey Kempshall (20) was the lone fighter with the bat for Iluka putting together partnerships with Dean Bartlett and Josh Lane.

But if there were any demons in the wicket earlier in the day, they were gone by the afternoon, as Peterie and his side strolled to victory in the 14th over.

With the long boundaries and a sluggish outfield, there was a lack of the usual fours for Peterie who was forced to work hard for his runs.

"It is always good to win easy like this,” he said. "Chasing 60 isn't usually too hard, but this is a big field and a slow outfield so we were made to work for every run.

"I am unfit, and with all this running between wickets I started to cramp up there at the end, but I am glad I was there to hit the winning runs.”

It might have been the perfect send-off for Peterie who has entertained the thought of stepping away from the crease after this season.

Iluka's Corey Kempshall lets fly with a delivery during the LCCA First Grade grand final between Wanderers and Iluka at Barry Watts Oval. Matthew Elkerton

"This feeling is almost as good as when my young fella was born. It doesn't change,” he said. "Every year we win, you get that same feeling, that tingling feeling.

"I told myself that this would be my last year for a while, but I guess we will just have to wait and see what next year brings. I say it every year and it hasn't stuck yet.

"I guess as the saying goes, weekends are for Wanderers.”