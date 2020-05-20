Wandering wildlife will have a hard time hitching

Acting project director for Woolgoolga to ballina upgrade, Greg Nash addresses the media before the opening of the Glenugie to Tyndale bypass.

WITH the new section of highway now open to traffic, it will be hard not to notice the many barriers to stop wandering wildlife.

Across the 36 kilometres of new road between Glenugie and Tyndale, a lot of work has gone into to ensuring native wildlife doesn’t go wandering all over the highway.

Transport NSW regional director, Anna Zycki acknowledged the effort it took to prevent animals from reaching the road and said there many different structures put in place reduce the likelihood of it occurring.

“We have them over the road and under the road in different locations,” she said.

Part of that process involved auditing the effectiveness of the structures and acting project director for Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, Greg Nash, said there were 101 fauna structures in total.

“We will share that information as we get it because it is really exciting to see koalas moving through underpasses, emus going across our bridges,” he said.

“We have fauna fencing the whole length of the project. There is iron on the top to prevent koalas from climbing the fences.

“There is a lot of detail to make sure the fauna is directed through those underpasses.”