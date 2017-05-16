24°
Wanna fly with a baby on your lap? That'll be $50 thanks

Escape.com.au | 16th May 2017 10:25 AM
Bev Lacey

JETSTAR has brought in a new charge for parents travelling domestically with babies on their laps.

Families with children under two who do not need a seat will now have to pay $30 each way on domestic flights in Australia, and $50 for international flights.

It was previously free to bring under-twos on domestic flights and flights between Australia and New Zealand, and cost $40 for an international trip.

Virgin Australia and Qantas do not charge for babies to travel on domestic flights, but charge 10 per cent of the full fare on international flights.

Air New Zealand also charges 10 per cent of the fare for babies on international flights, while Air Asia charges $50, Singapore Airlines $51 and TigerAir $75.

"The infant fee for domestic flights brings us in line with the other low-cost carrier in Australia, which has had an infant fee since 2009," a Jetstar spokesperson told Escape.

"Families travelling with infants on Jetstar can bring up to four oversized items for their holiday as part of the infant fee including a pram, stroller, portable cot and highchair.

"These items are often oversized so cannot be handled like standard baggage. Like other oversized items, there is additional manual handling and equipment required for oversized infant items like prams.

"We know that fees and charges can be unpopular, but giving customers' choice and charging each customer for what they actually need helps us to offer the lowest possible fares, every day."

Tiger's $30 fee includes just one "infant item" such as a stroller.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks jetstar

Wanna fly with a baby on your lap? That'll be $50 thanks

Other airlines do not charge for bubs to travel on domestic flights

