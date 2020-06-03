Wannabe classical violinist caught supplying MDMA

A Bachelor of Music student who pleaded guilty to supplying MDMA and cannabis remained calm in the dock as a judge decided her fate.

Samantha Anne Czech, 22, was 20 at the time when police uncovered messages on her mobile phone offering to supply dangerous drugs in 2018.

The Townsville District Court heard Czech was living at a property in Townsville when police executed a search warrant in her housemates name at the time.

Police seized Czech's mobile phone and an analysis revealed two instances to supply MDMA and cannabis.

Czech offered to supply 10 pills of MDMA with a weight of one gram on May 4, 2018.

On June 7, 2018 Czech offered to supply seven grams of cannabis.

Police questioned Czech on August 22, 2018 and made full submissions.

Czech pleaded guilty to one count of supplying schedule 1 dangerous drugs and one count of supplying schedule 2 dangerous drugs.

Music student Samantha Anne Czech, who wants to be a classical violinist, has been sentenced for supplying drugs.

Defence barrister Madonna Hayes told the court her client had started using cannabis at the age of 19 and had become a daily habit.

Ms Hayes said Czech had a difficult upbringing and had been diagnosed with dysthymic disorder, post traumatic stress syndrome and was in remission from schizophrenia.

"She likely engaged in the offending behaviour as a way to obtain relief from the traumatic events and issues and she tried to do that through those personal associations," she said.

"She has completely disassociated herself from the people she was living with at the time and is taking medication to manage her mental health conditions.".

Ms Hayes said Czech was currently studying a Bachelor of Music and wanted to pursue a career as a classical violinist in the music industry.

Judge John Coker said Czech's offending was of a "serious nature".

"The use of abuse of drugs is a dreadful drain in our community and a terrible indictment upon those who find themselves using drugs," he said.

"More particularly, a terrible indictment upon those who facilitate the supply of drugs because of the hurt and the damage it causes within our society."

Czech remained composed in the dock as Judge Coker sentenced her to 18 months probation.

Convictions were not recorded.

Originally published as Wannabe classical violinist caught supplying MDMA