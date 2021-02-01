Want a job that helps our nation? Apply here

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Census of Population and Housing website. Jobs are available for the next Census, to be held in August.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Census of Population and Housing website. Jobs are available for the next Census, to be held in August.

The 2021 Census will be held in August this year, and the Australian Bureau of Statistics is now recruiting 2665 Census field managers to help run it.

Field managers are a critical workforce that will help communities across Australia to successfully complete the Census.

The roles are short-term and available in all major cities and regional areas nationwide. The working hours are variable and will include weekdays, weekends and evenings.

Field managers will be recruited locally to ensure they are familiar with the local area, where it is possible to do so, and each field manager will be responsible for training, leading and managing a team of up to 12 field officers in their local area.

"Field managers play a key role in supporting and motivating their team and resolving problems that arise on the job," ﻿Census executive director and national spokesman Andrew Henderson said.

"The Field Manager is the eyes and ears of the Census on the ground, and in the community. They provide invaluable local intelligence to the office-based Census operations team.

"They help members of the public who need special support to complete the Census. This includes conducting assisted interviews with people who request help or working through difficult questions from people trying to complete their Census.

"Field managers will engage with non-private dwellings in their area, such as hospitals, hotels, and nursing homes to help residents in these settings to complete their Census form.

"If you have experience training and supervising small teams and you're keen to tell your community's story, view the applicant information kit and apply now."

The ABS has appointed Adecco Australia to assist with the recruitment of temporary staff to support the 2021 Census.

Applicants are encouraged to apply early as jobs are expected to fill quickly.

What skills do Census field managers need?

Applicants for Census field managers must have experience training and supervising small teams. You must also have access to a computer and mobile device with reliable internet connection, a current driver's license, and access to a registered and insured vehicle.

You must have a safe and lockable area at your residence to store Census materials.

How many positions are available and where?

There are 2,665 Census Field Manager positions available in all major cities and regional areas nationwide.

The breakdown of positions by state are:

New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory - 838

Victoria - 678

Queensland - 550

Western Australia - 288

South Australia - 199

Tasmania - 83

Northern Territory - 29

What is the hourly rate for Field Managers?

Census Field Managers will earn $36.90 per hour (inclusive of 25% loading), plus superannuation

How do people apply?

To view the applicant information kits and apply, visit https://www.censusjobs.adecco.com.au/

What is the Census?

The Census is the most comprehensive picture of Australia's population and housing. Census data tells us about the economic, social and cultural make-up of the nation.

The Census will be held on August 10 2021.

How is the data used?

Census data informs important decisions about transport, schools, health care, infrastructure and business. It also helps plan local services for individuals, families and communities. For example, knowing the number of people living in regional and remote areas informs where doctors are needed, and understanding local births and languages spoken at home links Australians to the community services they need.