An aerial view of the new Harwood bridge
News

Want to be first to walk new Harwood Bridge? Here's how

Adam Hourigan
31st Oct 2019 6:16 PM
IT'S a once in a lifetime opportunity, and you could be one of the first people to walk across the new Harwood Bridge.

Roads and Maritime Service has invited the community to join in a special day where they will open the new bridge to be walked across on Sunday November 17.

The walk will be held from 9am-12pm with a ceremony to mark the occasion at 11am.

The public is invited to a family-friendly walk with members of the community.

Pedestrians and private vehicles will not able to access the event locations, with free buses provided.

 

Park and ride instructions for the Harwood bridge community day.
The park and ride locations are are at:

  • Wherrett Park - Corner of Central Avenue and Dunoon Crescent, Maclean
  • Mororo construction site compound - off Lewis Lane, Mororo (Gate 95.1)
  • Raymond Laurie Sports Centre - 78 Angourie Road, Yamba

Buses will leave at regularly intervals from the site.

To help plan for the day, people are asked to registed their attendance by visiting the project website at pacifichighway.nsw.gov.au. For more information contact the project team on 1800 778 900 or W2B@pacificcomplete.com.au.

Take a look at the amazing video of the progress of the bridge to get ready for the big day.

