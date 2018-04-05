Want to be part of Yamba's culture?

LIVE Prawn Productions Inc. (LPP), the non-profit arts and cultural event team that operates the Yamba River Markets and produced Surfing The Coldstream Festival will hold its AGM on Thursday, May 10from 6pm at a venue to be announced in Yamba.

LPP is inviting Clarence residents to join a crew of energetic locals who stage cultural events across the Clarence Valley. Volunteer roles in the events industry can often lead to paid work. The time commitment is entirely up to the individual. Most members simply wish to do their bit for community by volunteering on market days.

The LPP AGM is unlike most association meetings. Buffet dinner, dessert, drinks, impromptu board games night and a jazz vinyl soundtrack await attendees.

"We're a community group bonded by a common love of music, art and cultural events and our AGM reflects that spirit. We treat it as an opportunity to dream about the perfect community event and discuss how we might turn these into reality, while enjoying a social setting with music, food and drinks," said current association president Phil Nicholas.

"It's also time to renew our management committee - and that doesn't mean signing up for responsibility you'll later regret. In fact, the primary reason for having a committee is to ensure responsibility is shared among a group of people with mutual interests.

"Joining the management committee of a not-for-profit incorporated association also means you can apply for funding to help make your idea come to fruition, not to mention access the extensive experience and brains-trust of existing members."

LPP membership is just $5 per year. Attendees are invited to RSVP to liveprawnproductions@gmail.com and will be notified of the venue.