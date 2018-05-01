Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clarence Valley Council are recommending that people use the Snap Send Solve phone app to report problems to local authorities.
Clarence Valley Council are recommending that people use the Snap Send Solve phone app to report problems to local authorities. David Nielsen
News

Want to complain to the council? There's an app for that

Tim Howard
by
1st May 2018 5:00 AM

A SMART phone app which offers ratepayers a way to quickly and accurately alert councils to problems with local infrastructure could prove a mixed blessing.

The Clarence Valley Council's Manager Information and Corporate Systems, Tim Howarth, said apps like Snap, Send, Solve offer the community a way of requesting service from the council along with additional information like images and their GPS coordinates and description.

But Mr Howarth said because the information did not integrate with the council's existing system ratepayers should avoid using these apps for reporting emergencies.

"Requests received through Snap, Send, Solve are received through our main email address, along with various other correspondence," he said. "This is not an ideal way to receive requests, especially those that require urgent attention."

The app is available at the App Store and Google play.

Related Items

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'A nomination for older, country women'

    premium_icon 'A nomination for older, country women'

    News Marine Rescue Wooli member says nomination for major award is recognition for older women in the country

    • 1st May 2018 5:00 AM
    Stars align for inexperienced gelding at Grafton

    premium_icon Stars align for inexperienced gelding at Grafton

    Horses TONY Gollan came a long way with one runner, but he made it count.

    • 1st May 2018 5:00 AM
    Politicians spent $8.7m of your money to get elected

    premium_icon Politicians spent $8.7m of your money to get elected

    Politics How pollies use a loophole to spend millions on re-election

    • 1st May 2018 5:00 AM
    TOADBUSTERS: Front line defence working

    TOADBUSTERS: Front line defence working

    Environment Dedicated volunteers help ongoing issue

    Local Partners