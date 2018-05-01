Want to complain to the council? There's an app for that

Clarence Valley Council are recommending that people use the Snap Send Solve phone app to report problems to local authorities.

A SMART phone app which offers ratepayers a way to quickly and accurately alert councils to problems with local infrastructure could prove a mixed blessing.

The Clarence Valley Council's Manager Information and Corporate Systems, Tim Howarth, said apps like Snap, Send, Solve offer the community a way of requesting service from the council along with additional information like images and their GPS coordinates and description.

But Mr Howarth said because the information did not integrate with the council's existing system ratepayers should avoid using these apps for reporting emergencies.

"Requests received through Snap, Send, Solve are received through our main email address, along with various other correspondence," he said. "This is not an ideal way to receive requests, especially those that require urgent attention."

The app is available at the App Store and Google play.