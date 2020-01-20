Menu
A wax figure of Prince Harry. Photo: Samantha Antoun
Want to do Prince Harry’s make-up?

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
20th Jan 2020 10:30 AM
STARSTRUCK kids of the Clarence could have the chance of a lifetime by becoming an assistant at Madame Tussauds.

Madame Tussauds in Sydney is on the lookout for one lucky child to become the first ever Mini Studios Assistant through a nationwide competition.

Children aged 12 years or younger with a passion for celebrities, art and entertainment and interested in working behind the scenes at the world famous institution are encouraged to enter.

The prize includes a free private tour of Madame Tussauds including the behind the scenes studios – off limits to the public – where all the creativity happens.

“There’s so much mystery around what goes on behind the scenes at Madame Tussauds, and finally we’re dropping the curtains to give one lucky child the chance to experience a morning like no other,” general manager Mark Connolly said.

The lucky assistant will also get a chance to help prepare the stars’ hair for a picture perfect snap, advise where make-up touch ups are needed, ensure the celebrities’ outfits are in prime condition and test out all the interactive displays.

To go into the running for the prize which also includes return flights to Sydney, accommodation, breakfast and a prize pack, entrants have to explain why they deserve to win.

Visit www.madametussauds.com.au/sydney to enter. Entries close at 11.59pm on Monday January 27.

