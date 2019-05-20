Want to know how your neighbours voted in Wide Bay?
THE LNP is so popular in the Tansey district, on Gympie Region's western fringe, that locals probably know exactly who the 13 Labor voters are.
The tiny settlement, bordering the South Burnett region provides the LNP with its strongest support, in percentage terms, across the Wide Bay electorate.
In counting so far, with 64 of 66 polling places counted, the LNP's Llew O'Brien won 71 of the community's 84 in-person votes in two-party preferred counting.
That gives Mr O'Brien 84.52 per cent of the vote, a 1.03 per cent swing against Labor's Jason Scanes.
Nearby Cherbourg, slightly larger, was the booth that gave Labor its strongest support across the electorate, giving candidate Jason Scanes 191 of its 259 votes, or 73.75 per cent of the total vote, despite a 1.65 per cent swing to the LNP.
Around the electorate, Mr O'Brien led everywhere except Boreen Point (where Mr Scanes won 256, or 55.29 per cent of the lakeside Noosa district town's 463 votes); Cooran (where Mr Scanes won 520 of 922 votes, or 56.4 per cent, with a swing to him of 1.17 per cent) and Peregian Beach (where Mr Scanes won 50.52 per cent, or 588 votes out of 1164, with a swing to Labor of 5.23 per cent).
In alphabetical order of polling places the counting so far shows:
Mr O'Brien has won 60.75 per cent of the vote in Baddow
66.22 per cent at Bauple
57.21 per cent at Bell Hilltop
66.31 per cent at Boonooroo
66.67 per cent at Brooweena
72.73 per cent at Chatsworth
88.95 per cent at Cloyna
63.4 per cent at Cooloola Cove
58.06 per cent at Cooroy
58.38 per cent at Cootharaba Rd
56.2 per cent at Curra
65.88 per cent at Federal
56.06 per cent at Glenwood
65.86 per cent at Goomboorian
79.2 per cent at Goomeri
52.67 per cent at Granville
64.36 per cent at Gunalda
59.74 per cent at Gympie Central
66.17 per cent at Gympie East
61.25 per cent at Gympie North
69.09 per cent at Gympie PPVC
66.06 per cent at Horseshoe Bend
57 per cent at Imbil
71.18 per cent at Jones Hill
69.41 per cent at Kandanga
70.84 per cent at Kilkivan
58.33 per cent at Kybong
75.22 per cent at Lower Wonga
53.83 per cent at Maryborough
53.57 per cent at Maryborough West
61.28 per cent at Maryborough Wide Bay PPVC
68.25 per cent at Mothar Mountain
72.56 per cent at Mungar
72.22 per cent at Murgon
54.02 per cent at Noosa Heads
68.95 per cent at Noosaville
64.21 at Noosaville West (Wide Bay)
74.49 per cent at Pie Creek
50.96 per cent at Pomona
62.59 per cent at Rainbow Beach
68.67 per cent at Southside
55.54 per cent at Tewantin
62.62 per cent at Tewantin South
65.57 per cent at Tewantin Wide Bay PPVC
62.45 per cent at Tiaro
58.07 per cent at Tin Can Bay
63.49 per cent at Tinana
63.75 per cent at Tinbeerwah
65.16 per cent at Veteran
65.43 per cent at Weyba
72.77 per cent at Widgee
65.89 per cent at Wolvi.
The four Special Hospital electoral teams all also reported majorities for Mr O'Brien.
Absent, pre-poll, postal and provisional votes have yet to be counted.
The Senate result is not expected to be known for some weeks.