Want to walk Harwood bridge? Here’s what you must do

An aerial view of the new Harwood bridge

The Harwood bridge community walkover has been confirmed for Sunday 1 December, with registrations now open online.

Local Federal and State Nationals MPs Kevin Hogan and Chris Gulaptis said the event had been rescheduled in light of recent bushfires.

Registrations are now mandatory for the bridge walk event, with people asked to pick a time that they will attend the historic event.

“There was strong support for the original community day, with more than 8000 people registering their interest before the event was postponed,” the MPs said.

“We’re asking locals to re-register to ensure as many as possible get this opportunity to walk over the new bridge.”

Up to 10,000 people will be able to register to attend the community day.

“This is a chance to thank the community for their patience and support throughout construction, by letting them experience the new bridge first hand, before it is opened to traffic,” the MPs said.

“At 30 metres above the river, it will offer some breathtaking views across the Clarence River.

“This bridge is a big milestone for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, which is delivering safer, faster and more reliable journeys up and down the coast.”

The walkover of the new Harwood bridge will be held between 9am and 2pm, with registration available by visiting www.pacifichighway.nsw.gov.au/community/bridge-over-clarence-river-at-harwood-community-day.

A strong turnout is anticipated on the day so motorists should expect heavy traffic on the Pacific Highway and local roads, and are encouraged to allow extra travel time to avoid delays.

The new bridge at Harwood is expected to open to traffic in early December, with information to be provided to local residents about what to expect as part of the traffic changes.