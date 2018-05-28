WANTED: Do not approach this man

DO NOT approach this man if you see him, call police immediately.

Noel Andrew 'Bobby' Gibson is wanted by virtue of an outstanding warrant for stealing.

Coffs/Clarence Police are appealing for public assistance to locate the 37-year-old but are urging the public not to approach him.

He is known to frequent the Grafton, South Grafton and Maclean areas and surrounds.

Members of the public are urged not to approach him if sighted; instead, they should contact police immediately by calling Triple Zero (000).

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.