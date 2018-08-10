Coffs/Clarence Police District are appealing for information to locate a man

WANTED FOR break, enter and steal, Coffs/Clarence Police District are appealing for information to locate a man who is known to frequent the Wooli area.

Marlon Jones, 29, is known to camp in the Yuragygir Nationa Park between Minnie Water and Station Creek.

If you have any information regarding is whereabouts, please contact Grafton Police on 66420222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.



Details can also be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.