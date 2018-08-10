Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coffs/Clarence Police District are appealing for information to locate a man
Coffs/Clarence Police District are appealing for information to locate a man Trevor Veale
Crime

Wanted for break, enter and steal

Caitlan Charles
by
10th Aug 2018 9:19 AM

WANTED FOR break, enter and steal, Coffs/Clarence Police District are appealing for information to locate a man who is known to frequent the Wooli area.

Marlon Jones, 29, is known to camp in the Yuragygir Nationa Park between Minnie Water and Station Creek.

If you have any information regarding is whereabouts, please contact Grafton Police on 66420222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.


Details can also be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

clarence crime coffs/clarence police district nsw police wanted man
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    If it's broke, why do we keep fixing it?

    If it's broke, why do we keep fixing it?

    Opinion Technology and climate change are disruptors we need to prepare for, not prop up

    • 10th Aug 2018 12:00 PM
    Skate, scooter and film competition at Yamba

    Skate, scooter and film competition at Yamba

    News Skate, scooter competition on the way

    • 10th Aug 2018 11:55 AM
    Do you need a little drama in your life?

    Do you need a little drama in your life?

    News Learn valuable skills with this experienced drama teacher

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Was Gaff let off lightly?

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Was Gaff let off lightly?

    AFL WATCH: West Coast star sits out rest of season, but is it enough?

    Local Partners