WANTED: Have you seen this man?

Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking information to locate John Hickey who is wanted on a warrant issued by the Parole Board for a Break, Enter and Steal offence committed in Yamba.

Hickey is known to frequent the Yamba and Grafton areas.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts please contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or details can also be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/