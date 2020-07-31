Menu
Crime

WANTED: Have you seen this man?

Jenna Thompson
by
31st Jul 2020 9:23 AM

KEN Close, aged 32, is wanted by virtue of two outstanding arrest warrants relating to stolen vehicles and traffic offences.

Officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District have commenced inquiries to locate the man but are appealing for public assistance to locate Mr Close.


He is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, between 170cm and 175cm tall, of a large build with black hair.

Investigators are urging anyone who may have information on his whereabouts to contact Coffs Harbour Police Station on (02) 6691 0799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

