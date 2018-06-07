WANTED: Have you seen this man?

WANTED: Coffs/Clarence Police District is appealing for information on the whereabouts of Alan Randolf Walker.

WANTED: Coffs/Clarence Police District is appealing for information on the whereabouts of Alan Randolf Walker. NSW Police

OFFICERS from Coffs/Clarence Police District are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Alan Randolf Walker, who is wanted on a warrant for using an offensive weapon to commit an indictable offence.

Walker, 33, is known to frequent the Grafton and Yamba area. If anyone has information on his whereabouts please contact your local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Details can also be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/