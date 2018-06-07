Menu
WANTED: Coffs/Clarence Police District is appealing for information on the whereabouts of Alan Randolf Walker.
WANTED: Have you seen this man?

Jarrard Potter
7th Jun 2018 1:10 PM

OFFICERS from Coffs/Clarence Police District are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Alan Randolf Walker, who is wanted on a warrant for using an offensive weapon to commit an indictable offence.

Walker, 33, is known to frequent the Grafton and Yamba area. If anyone has information on his whereabouts please contact your local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Details can also be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/

