Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POLICE APPEAL: Bundaberg police are calling for assistance to help find this man who may be able to help them after a crime spree at the weekend.
POLICE APPEAL: Bundaberg police are calling for assistance to help find this man who may be able to help them after a crime spree at the weekend. Contributed
Breaking

WANTED: Man believed to be involved in robbery, car thefts

Emma Reid
by
18th Sep 2018 12:35 PM

DETECTIVES investigating multiple robbery incidents in Bundaberg have released an image of a man who may be able to assist with inquiries.

The 28-year-old man is alleged to have entered a Tallon St address on September 16 around 4.05pm and stole a white Ford Territory.

It will further be alleged he threatened a man walking on Water St with a handgun demanding his wallet and phone.

The man is also believed to have been involved in a number of robbery incidents across Cavalos, Welcome Creek and Gooburrum and Bundaberg South area where vehicles including utilities, trucks, quad bikes have been stolen.

Detectives would like to speak with the man in relation to two dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle evade police and burglary incidents.

A 29-year-old Kalkie man has since been charged over the alleged incident on September 16.

Officers are asking the public not to approach the man but to contact police immediately.

bundaberg crime police theft wanted
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Clarence Council elect new mayor

    Clarence Council elect new mayor

    Breaking The results are in... meet your 'new' Clarence Valley mayor

    • 18th Sep 2018 1:19 PM
    SWOOPING SEASON: Valley's magpie hot-spots

    premium_icon SWOOPING SEASON: Valley's magpie hot-spots

    Pets & Animals Use our map to find out where the magpies are swooping this year

    Teacher on sex assault charges at primary school

    premium_icon Teacher on sex assault charges at primary school

    Crime A teacher will face court today charged with assaulting a student.

    Esteemed member of community volunteer of the year

    Esteemed member of community volunteer of the year

    News Two decades of hard work for Wendy

    Local Partners