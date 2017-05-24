Wanted man who frequented northern beaches arrested

ARREST MADE: A man wanted on warrants, who frequented Coffs northern beaches, was arrested in Hornsby.

A MAN wanted on warrants who frequented the Coffs northern beaches has been arrested.

The 42-year-old man was arrested in Hornsby, a suburb north of Sydney, more than 500km away from Coffs Harbour.

He will be charged and appear in court.

Earlier this month detectives from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command appealed for information into the whereabouts of Greg Staheyeff, 42, wanted for outstanding arrest warrants relating to alleged domestic violence offences. He was known to frequent the Moonee Beach and Emerald Beach areas.