27°
News

Wanted man who frequented northern beaches arrested

23rd May 2017 4:17 PM Updated: 4:33 PM
ARREST MADE: A man wanted on warrants, who frequented Coffs northern beaches, was arrested in Hornsby.
ARREST MADE: A man wanted on warrants, who frequented Coffs northern beaches, was arrested in Hornsby. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAN wanted on warrants who frequented the Coffs northern beaches has been arrested.

The 42-year-old man was arrested in Hornsby, a suburb north of Sydney, more than 500km away from Coffs Harbour.

He will be charged and appear in court.

Earlier this month detectives from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command appealed for information into the whereabouts of Greg Staheyeff, 42, wanted for outstanding arrest warrants relating to alleged domestic violence offences. He was known to frequent the Moonee Beach and Emerald Beach areas.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  arrest coffs-clarence local area command wanted man warrant

Stars line up for writers festival

Stars line up for writers festival

JOHN Safran, Deng Thiak Adut and Dava Sobel among the names in first announcement.

Mumma Mia to give you a cheesy grin

ALL ABOUT THE BASE: Bianca and Mark Fordham, the owners of Mumma Mia Pizzas, which has recently moved from Junction Hill to Prince St.

New Grafton home fit for a Pizza Queen

Backward glance leads to reunion 51 years in the making

ACROSS THE YEARS: The story of Paul Commerford helping save a woman from a cow 50 years ago helped the two reunite after it came up in Backward Glances.

Pair reunited after heroics 51 years ago

Wanted man who frequented northern beaches arrested

ARREST MADE: A man wanted on warrants, who frequented Coffs northern beaches, was arrested in Hornsby.

Man wanted on warrants who frequented the Coffs beaches arrested

Local Partners

Mumma Mia to give you a cheesy grin

Mumma Mia Pizzas finds a new home on Prince Street

Free Dementia Carer information at Maclean

F8NTAK Adult Daughter Pushing Mother In Wheelchair

Get an understanding of dementia

Hemingway unearth another dimension to Yamba stage

UNIQUE SOUND: Hemingway will be at Yamba's Pacific Hotel next Saturday night.

Brothers' "do or die” pact to make a career out of the music

Father Riley's message for Reconciliation Week

A supplied photo made available Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2009 of Bill Onus, President of the Victorian Aborigines' Advancement League (right), participating as the only Aboriginal in the march for Aboriginal Rights referendum on May 29, 1967. The photo is part of 'From Little Things Big Things Grow', an exhibition on indigenous rights which opens at the National Gallery of Australia today. (AAP Image/National Library of Australia) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

National Reconciliation Week to be held from May 27 to June 3

Love, lies and leading ladies in extraordinary free concert

DOUBLE ACT: Catherine Britt and Amber Lawrence are touring together.

Award-winning female country artists team up to tour latest music

Stars line up for writers festival

JOHN Safran, Deng Thiak Adut and Dava Sobel among the names in first announcement.

MOVIE REVIEW: King Arthur - Legend of the Sword

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from the movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Why the critics have got Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur all wrong.

Concert death toll revised up to 22, tour suspended

There have been multiple confirmed deaths after 'explosions' heard at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

"We saw blood on people when we got outside."

Casual Keanu says fame is ‘cool’

Keanu Reeves in a scene from the movie John Wick: Chapter 2.

NOBODY expected much of John Wick when it was released in 2014.

Hemingway unearth another dimension to Yamba stage

UNIQUE SOUND: Hemingway will be at Yamba's Pacific Hotel next Saturday night.

Brothers' "do or die” pact to make a career out of the music

Ariana Grande breaks her silence after fatal blast

According to reports quoting witnesses, a mass emergency evacuation was prompted after explosions were heard at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert in the arena.

The entertainment industry is in shock after attack on concert

Maclean High brings the colour to blonde production

Saskia Ramsey is fabulous in her role of Elle in a scene from rehearsals for Maclean High's production of Legally Blonde: The Musical.

Maclean High puts on high energy show

ARE YOU READY TO BID?

2 BANKSIA STREET, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 Auction

THE owners of this tidy home in a quiet Westlawn street want out ASAP. The property is simply begging for someone to love it and finish what these owners have...

7,289m2 Dovedale Residential Site

32 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $295,000 Plus...

Perfect for the developer or to build your dream home. A seven (7) lot subdivision (STCA) has been recommended by the surveyors with lot sizes of, 1- 713m2, 2...

Exceptional Potential, Convenient Location

130 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $249,000

With Grafton properties in such high demand, you should waste no time inspecting this one. A property that is going to spark interest from investors, first home...

Smoko&#39;s Snack Bar Yamba

1/10 Uki Street, Yamba 2464

1 1 $97,000 + SAV

The Smoko's Snack Bar Yamba is ideally positioned in a prime spot within Yamba's busy industrial area. Established for years with a secure long term lease in...

YOU WON&#39;T BELIEVE THE SERENITY - JUST 35 MINUTES TO TOWN

543 Purgatory Creek Road, Lilydale 2460

Rural 3 1 5 $489000

Offering gorgeous views to the Gibraltar Range, this dynamic 290 acres guarantees you solitude and peace. Boasting a stylish and modern home with high ceilings...

Escape to the Country

139 Rogan Bridge Road, Waterview Heights 2460

House 4 2 2 SALE

In today's market Waterview Heights is proving to be hot property and this stunning Perry Home is going to be no exception. Situated on approximately 5,000sqm and...

Premier Alice Street Position

47 Alice Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

Alice Street is the place to be if you want a growing investment in Grafton. One of the most sought after streets in town and one that produces very few properties...

Country Living Close to Town

1/109 Ellem Lane, The Whiteman 2460

House 4 3 6 AUCTION

Every now and then there is a property that comes along that you know will be high on the buyer list and will be the one property that everyone will want to...

&quot;Don&#39;t be a Slave to Rent&quot;

26 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 SALE

A terrific purchase for the first home buyers wishing to escape the rental treadmill. All ready for a new owner to walk straight into and not spend a cent. Just...

Motivated Vendors - Act Now!

11 Martin Crescent, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 2 $ 370,000

Situated in the established Bailey's Estate this wonderful property provides all the necessary comforts needed to make a home and with realistic vendors it won't...

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!