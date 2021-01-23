WANTED: Person to take over Happy Paws

Sally Rogers, of Happy Paws Haven at Eatonsville, with some of the many dogs in her care. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner

OPERATOR of Happy Paws Haven Sally Rogers is looking for someone with a passion for animals to continue the work she has done at Happy Paws Haven.



“I am looking for someone who is semi retired or similar, who has a passion for animals and has been a manager or business owner or like myself took early retirement from the senior corporate environment,” she said.

“I turned 70 last weekend!”

Ms Rogers said she was looking for a new leader for Happy Paws Haven a succession plan with someone who has leadership and business development skills to work with me with the ultimate aim of taking ownership of building and implementing a strategic plan for Happy Paws with plan of taking over Leadership in the medium term to implement the strategic plan ensuring that it is successful.

She said they must have the passion to continue to develop Happy Paws Haven to be sustainable and to grow not in animal numbers more in animal rehabilitation services where the general public can bring their dog or cat with issues and to learn with the animal how to resolve the issues.

“We would also like to be able to offer some accommodation for the people with their animals so they can be with their animals on the journey. Maybe build a day play centre for dogs to do some simple tracking and scent work, swim in a dam etc. mental stimulation and socialisation activities, thus bringing something new to the Clarence Valley,” she said.

“ People might like to stay and help for a short period and experience what happens at a sanctuary such as Happy Paws Haven. These are only ideas which need to be explored to see what is feasible. We have the land, the space but we need to generate funds to be sustainable.”

If you are interested contact Sally at Happy Paws Haven at happypawshaven@bigpond.com .

Animals for adoption this week



Happy Paws Haven Volunteers and members meeting

Our next members meeting will take place this Sunday February 14th, 2021 at Happy Paws Haven, yes it is Valentine’s Day. As it is Daylight Saving, our meeting will start at 2.30pm and finishing by about 4.30pm. We would love some new members, some fresh ideas to assist us move forward in this new environment caused by Covid19. If you would like to become a member of Happy Paws Haven, contact happypawshaven@bigpond.com to get a membership application to fill out, bring it to the meeting. You will need to bring $20 membership fee. We need new ideas for the remainder of 2020 and beyond. We need a new fundraising team, people to write our animal stories and what we do for social media so come and join us and contribute to the Team at HappyPaws Haven where all ideas are good ideas!