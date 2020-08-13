Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Have you seen Reece Latta?
Have you seen Reece Latta?
Crime

WANTED BY POLICE: 'Help make our community safer'

Rebecca Lollback
by
13th Aug 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 7:24 PM

THE Tweed-Byron Police District has this afternoon urged members of the community to keep an eye out for Reece Latta.

>>> MORE NEWS: First it was the disco dong, now it's an $80,000 pandanus sculpture

The man is wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Mr Latta is known to frequent the Tweed Heads, Banora Point and Gold Coast areas.

>>> TOP STORY: No doctors on duty in hospital's emergency department

"Thank you in advance to those who provide information and make our community safer," Tweed Byron Police District posted on its Facebook page.

If you can help locate Reece Latta, contact Tweed Heads Police on 07 55069499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

>>> MORE CRIME NEWS: Young lovers led police on dangerous chase across two states

The public are reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

tweed byron police district wanted by police
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drive-thru delicacies a positive shift for Coutts Tavern

        Premium Content Drive-thru delicacies a positive shift for Coutts Tavern

        Food & Entertainment COVID-19 has forced businesses to make changes in 2020 and Coutts Tavern has only added to its appeal

        $17.5M health boost for Clarence Valley

        Premium Content $17.5M health boost for Clarence Valley

        Health State-of-the-art facility sets up Grafton for future growth in health care.

        Page MP slams Queensland Government over border closure

        Premium Content Page MP slams Queensland Government over border closure

        Politics ‘What is happening at the moment on the Queensland-NSW border is completely...

        LAST CHANCE: Vote now to pick Clarence’s cutest babies

        Premium Content LAST CHANCE: Vote now to pick Clarence’s cutest babies

        Competitions HOURS LEFT to vote for the Clarence's cutest babu