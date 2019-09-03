Menu
WANTED: Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking information to locate Caleb Williams (left) and Kurtis Grobben (right) over warrants issued by Maclean Local Court.
Crime

WANTED: Police make appeal for public information

Jarrard Potter
by
3rd Sep 2019 4:51 PM

POLICE are appealing for public information to find two men wanted on warrants issued by Maclean Local Court.

Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking information to locate Caleb Williams and Kurtis Grobben who are both wanted on warrants issued by Maclean Local Court.

The warrant for Williams is in relation to traffic offences, while Grobben is wanted over assault and domestic violence offences.

Both Williams and Grobben are known to frequent the Maclean and Yamba areas.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts please contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or details can also be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/

Grafton Daily Examiner

