WANTED: Police make appeal for public information

INFORMATION NEEDED: Police have made a public appeal for information to find these people, who are wanted on arrest warrants.

COFFS/Clarence Police District are looking to the public for help finding five people wanted over outstanding warrants who are known to be in the Grafton and South Grafton areas.

With warrants issued for a range of offences, from assault and traffic offences to drug possession and destruction of property, anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of these alleged offenders are urged to contact police.

GAVIN PARNELL

Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking information to locate Gavin Parnell who is wanted on warrants issued by Grafton Local Court for assault and destruction of property by fire. Mr Parnell is known to frequent the Grafton and South Grafton areas.

GIUSEPPE CATALANO

Police are appealing for information to find Giuseppe Catalano who is wanted on warrants issued by Grafton Local Court for possess prohibited drug, malicious damage and custody of a knife. Mr Catalano is known to frequent the Grafton and Yamba areas.

JAI RAMA WALKER

Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking information to locate Jai Rama Walker who is wanted on three warrants issued by Grafton Local Court for traffic offences. Mr Walker is known to frequent South Grafton.

CLAIRE GIBSON

Coffs/Clarence Police are asking the public to be on the look-out for Claire Gibson who is wanted on a warrant issued by Grafton Local Court for assault. Ms Gibson is known to frequent the South Grafton area.

JARROD MEDCRAFT

Coffs/Clarence Police are seeking information to locate Jarrod Medcraft who is wanted on a warrant issued by the Parole Board. Mr Medcraft is known to frequent the Grafton and Iluka areas.