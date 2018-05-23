Menu
WANTED: Police search for man with revoked parole

by Caitlan Charles
23rd May 2018 6:54 AM

POLICE are searching for a man wanted on an outstanding warrant in Queensland who could be in the Clarence Valley.

Bruce Dyball, aged 29, is wanted by virtue of an outstanding Queensland warrant for revocation of parole.

He is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, 180cm tall, with a fair complexion, slim build and brown hair.

Officers attached to New England Police District believe Bruce Dyball may be travelling with another man, Luke Jones, aged 27.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 170cm tall, medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.

It is believed the two men are in the vicinity of the New South Wales and Queensland Border.

Anyone who sees these two men are urged not to approach them, and contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.

  • Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.
