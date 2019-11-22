Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kieron Lee Cobbo, 40, was on bail and due to appear in court on Friday morning to be sentenced for robbery, assault occasioning bodily harm and making threats.
Kieron Lee Cobbo, 40, was on bail and due to appear in court on Friday morning to be sentenced for robbery, assault occasioning bodily harm and making threats.
News

Wanted woman: Accused on the run after court no-show

Danielle Buckley
22nd Nov 2019 2:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WARRANT has been issued for a South Burnett woman accused of assault after she failed to show up in court.

Kieron Lee Cobbo, 40, was on bail and due to appear in Brisbane District Court on Friday morning to be sentenced for robbery, assault occasioning bodily harm and making threats.

But her legal team were left with no one to defend after the Murgon woman was a no-show.

Ms Cobbo's barrister told Judge Richard Jones that they had been unable to reach her or "any member of her family".

Judge Jones issued a warrant for her arrest.

Ms Cobbo was sentenced to 12 months' probation in 2015 for a string of "alcohol-driven" offences after she went on a pay wave spree with a stolen bank card in Kingaroy. - NewsRegional

assault court kieron lee cobbo violence
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HEART WARMING: Our koala-fied fire heroes

        premium_icon HEART WARMING: Our koala-fied fire heroes

        Offbeat With bushfires threatening many areas, there was at least a little bit of good news coming from the fire front.

        Sharon Edwards murder trial: Jury delivers verdict

        premium_icon Sharon Edwards murder trial: Jury delivers verdict

        Crime Jury returns to give verdict on Supreme Court murder trial of John Edwards in Coffs...

        Autism diagnosis motivator to help ASD children

        premium_icon Autism diagnosis motivator to help ASD children

        News Mentor at The Lab helping kids with high functioning autism

        EMERGENCY WARNING: Myall Creek fire upgraded, highway closed

        EMERGENCY WARNING: Myall Creek fire upgraded, highway closed

        News Keep up to date on what's happening around your region