Police are seeking assistance from the public to locate Simone Gentles, 42, who is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.
Wanted woman could be in the Clarence

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
2nd Sep 2020 12:00 AM
A WOMAN wanted by police on an outstanding arrest warrant for a weapons offence could be in the Clarence Valley.

Simone Gentles (also known as Ah-See) is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for a weapons offence, and while has previously resided in the Wollongong area is known to frequent Grafton.

Officers from Inner West Police Area Command commenced inquiries into the 42-year-old's whereabouts this week and are appealing for public assistance.

Simone is described as being of caucasian appearance, between 160cm to 165cm tall, of a thin build, with long brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing long blue pants, a black headband, grey Adidas jumper and was carrying a small bag with a black and white geometric pattern.

Anyone who sees her is urged not to approach her but instead call triple-0.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

Grafton Daily Examiner

