Wanted woman could be in the Clarence
A WOMAN wanted by police on an outstanding arrest warrant for a weapons offence could be in the Clarence Valley.
Simone Gentles (also known as Ah-See) is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for a weapons offence, and while has previously resided in the Wollongong area is known to frequent Grafton.
Officers from Inner West Police Area Command commenced inquiries into the 42-year-old's whereabouts this week and are appealing for public assistance.
Simone is described as being of caucasian appearance, between 160cm to 165cm tall, of a thin build, with long brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing long blue pants, a black headband, grey Adidas jumper and was carrying a small bag with a black and white geometric pattern.
Anyone who sees her is urged not to approach her but instead call triple-0.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.