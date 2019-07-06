Want's Central Witness to push for South Grafton Cup

RACING: Grafton trainer Dan Want's horse Central Witness will again run in the South Grafton Cup and will be looking to better last year's eighth-place.

The six-year old chestnut gelding has been in some fine form as of late and Want believes that he can perform well tomorrow despite a wider start.

"He'll run a good race, it just depends on how the track plays,” Want said.

"Prelude Day was very leader biased, he'll be starting back towards last so hopefully he can make a bit of ground up on the day.”

Want has been racing on the Gold Coast due to a lack of suitable events closer to home and his horse has seen some strong results.

"He's been doing well up there, his run to finish third a couple races ago was really strong but he was just a little bit slow at the line, he didn't really sprint,” he said.

"It'll be just up in distance in the Cup on Sunday which should really suit him.”

The Clarence River Jockey Club is expecting rain in the lead-up to the second race day of the July Carnival but Want said his horse should do well on a soft track.

"He'll get through the wet just fine, he's won on a couple of wet tracks around and he's won a few on wet tracks at Grafton too,” he said.

"That doesn't concern me and it won't concern him either, they've just got to make up ground and if they can do that he should be running home pretty strong.”

The gelding enjoys racing on home turf and will hope to recapture the form that had Central Witness claim two firsts and four second place finishes at Grafton in 2017 and 2018.

"He always runs well in Grafton, they always tend to go better on their home track,” Want said.

"He's usually pretty hard to place but they don't run too many races that suit him at Grafton any more so that's why we've been racing up on the Gold Coast.”

Jockey Brooke Stower will again take the reigns of Want's horse and will be confident after claiming her first win in over a month on Westlawn Prelude Day.

"Yeah, I'm confident in her, she's ridden him before and she always rides well, she does nothing wrong,” the trainer said.

"She'll get him around and do her best on him.”

Want was disqualified last year as Central Witness ran to eighth in the South Grafton Cup but he said he believes the timing was off for the poor run.

"I think last year he'd come to the end of preparations but this time he's sort of been set forward a bit so that should help,” he said.

The Grafton trainer may be confident but he says he believes that is due to the field being weaker than expected for a race of this calibre.

"It's actually not as strong as it should be because for some reason it's not worth much more than any of the other races,” he said.

"That's quite disappointing, I think the prizemoney for the South Grafton Cup has dropped over the last few years.”

"That's why I put him in, if it was a stronger field like past year's he probably wouldn't have gotten in.”

Want would like to see a rise in winnings for feature races and expects Racing NSW will have that in mind in the coming years.

"I think the prizemoney should be going up next year in a race like that,” he said.

Central Witness will go up against last year's Grafton Cup runner-up Winkler, along with some other strong runners.