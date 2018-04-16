WAR GAMES: Redmen score win in nail-biter

RUGBY UNION: As they sat battered, bleeding and with ice on parts of their body, McKimms Grafton Redmen proved they are the real deal in the Mid North Coast rugby competition.

The Redmen players could not be accused of lacking heart as they defeated last year's premiers Southern Cross Uni 27-26 in an absolute nail-biter on Marlins' home ground.

With the game well in the grasp of the reigning premiers, Grafton produced a match-winning play on the shadows of fulltime.

A 20-metre pass from Paul Cameron found Ed McGrath in space who threw a peach of a pass to centre Karrnunny Pearce who found the chalk - sending Grafton fans into pandemonium.

Both sides entered the game missing key players but in the final wash-up it was Grafton's never-say-die attitude that prevailed on the day.

Redmen first grade coach Craig Howe was "as nervous as a butcher's thumb” on the sidelines but, when the final whistle blew, he breathed a huge sigh of relief.

CRUNCHED: Redmen's Luke Worthing and Billy Whalan halt the progress of a Marlins player Gary Nichols

"Yeah, it went right down to the wire,” Howe said after the game. There were a couple of times where we could have laid down and died but everyone dug deep. It was all about ticker ... not structure.

"We were playing last year's premiers without a couple of key players. We were under the pump at times with injuries and guys playing out of position but the guys off the bench did a fantastic job.”

For Grafton, former South Grafton rebels player Luke Worthing made his presence felt at outside centre while in the forwards Ed McGrath and Jack Anderson were simply outstanding.

McGrath once again showed his versatility on the edges, scoring a 90-metre try to keep his side within striking distance late in the second-half.

For Howe, the victory against Marlins was a stepping-stone to reaching their ultimate goal ... a shot at the title.

"It was an amazing effort today. It's the kind of effort that wins you grand finals,” Howe said.

Grafton's second grade side continued on their winning ways with a hard-fought 26-19 win over Marlins.

Grafton are at home to Kempsey Cannonballs next week in two grades.