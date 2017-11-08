War medals stolen in South Grafton home invasion

Gary Wilson and daughter Audrey on Anzac day this year. The mounted medals in this picture are replicas of his real medals, which are still in the box.

GARY Wilson's military service medals are worthless to anyone else, which is why he can't understand why they were stolen from his mother's South Grafton home.

After Mr Wilson's mum Sharon left for work between 7am and 8am on Monday, and when she arrived home just after midday, thieves had broken into her home and ransacked the whole house.

When Mr Wilson's partner came to drop off their daughter for Sharon to look after, she was shocked to find the entire house turned over.

"My mother arrived home shortly afterwards and they went through and assessed (the situation) and found the safe that was hidden inside the house had been found and then it had been jimmied open, brazenly, using my mother's own tools,” Mr Wilson said.

"They've taken some sentimental jewellery of my mothers, including a charm bracelet that was given to her by her mother, several rings and some other bits and pieces of valuable jewellery.

"My war medals were also in there for safe keeping.”

Mr Wilson served in the army from 2005 to April of this year when he moved back to Grafton with his partner and baby.

"Three of my four war medals were in the safe,” he said.

"They're worthless to anyone else, what you have to go through to get those war medals isn't just the minimum time in country that's required... they can be replaced, those ones were the ones pinned on my chest.

"I'm really quite upset about it because they symbolise and signify so much more than a bit of ribbon and tin.”

Three of Gary's four war medals were in the safe at the time of the incident, including his Australian Active Service medal, Iraq Campaign medal for his time there in 2006/7, and his Australian Defence medal. This fourth medal, for this second stint in Iraq in 2015 was at his own home.

Gary can't understand why anyone would take his war medal because they're not worth a lot of money.

"They're not worth very much in terms of material, and they've got my name and army number around the edge of them so they're traceable,” he said.

"I don't see why any criminal (would steal them) other than being a complete a-hole.”

Coffs/Clarence Command was unable to comment on the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact police.