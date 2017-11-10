War story 50 years in the making

SOME war veterans never open up about their experiences. For Terry Tweedie, it took his father Don more than 50 years before he talked about his time in the Australian Army during World War Two, and his experience as a Japanese prisoner of war, forced to work on the Burma Railway.

However when Don finally did open up to his son, Terry knew it was a story that needed to be told.

What originally began as a project to document his father's experiences for his family's history has evolved into Terry's first book, something more than two decades in the making.

"It's a personal story in a lot of ways, from little things he told me over many years,” he said.

"My dad took more than 50 years to actually talk about what happened, but eventually he opened up a bit when I wanted to do something for the family history. About 130 handwritten pages after he gave me some information, and that's the nucleus of the book.

"Then I thought I'd write a biography of his life so that people knew where he came from and what he did after the war.

"Most of the story I got from dad in 1986 when he started to open up about what happened and I put it together for the family and put photos with it and that's all I did with it, and that's all I was going to do until three years ago a friend of mine in Ballina, a Vietnam vet, was telling me about his story, and then I started to talk to him about my father, and he said that I should write a book about it.”

Terry said while writing has always been a passion of his, the book wasn't without its challenges.

"It was a bit hard writing it and knowing it was my own father I was writing about and what he had gone through,” he said.

"Probably the most difficult part to write was when his best mate died on the Burma Railway it tore him apart. He was one of the first ones to be put on the railway at the Burma end, and he spent 14 months there, starving and suffering from various diseases and that's when he saw his best mate die on the side of the railway. They had to bury him were he died.

"He was a lost soul for a couple of years after the war and he just clammed up and wouldn't say anything. He tried to work but found it very hard to concentrate after all the things he witnessed.”

One place Terry said he did find peace was in Grafton, where his Don and his wife lived for three years.

"My mother and father came to Grafton for their honeymoon, and they landed out the front of the Crown Hotel on a flying boat,” Terry said.

"They liked the look of the area so they decided to buy a property at Ramornie. My dad was always into stud cattle.”

Terry said he was proud he had the opportunity to tell his father's story, who died in 2007.

"A friend who was the first to buy the book sent me an email and told me it was a gripping story, and that my father would be proud,” he said.

"I think he would be too.”

Terry Tweedie will be hosting a book launch for Don Tweedie Fighting Bandsman's Last Stand on Friday November 10 at the GDSC from 4pm. For more details visit www.terrytweedie.com