Gary Wilson shows off his original war medals that he has back after they were stolen
News

War veteran elated after return of stolen medals

Caitlan Charles
by
28th Sep 2018 9:47 AM

WHEN Gary Wilson's medals were handed back to him after they were stolen in November last year, he was elated.

They are a symbol of the hard work and dedication he had to serving his country in Iraq. He thought they were lost forever, but when an act of kindness brought the stolen medals home, Mr Wilson was relieved and grateful.

"It takes a lot to earn those medals, and you can get replicas to replace them...but none of them were the ones that were pinned on your chest," he said.

"They are worthless to anyone else, they don't mean anything to anyone but the person who has their name on them.

"There was a big portion of my life devoted to those medals and to lose them was devastating, not only for me but my entire family."

